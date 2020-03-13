Carhartt Quick Duck Sawtooth Parka Get it

A lot of parkas seem like they’re just for show. But the Quick Duck Sawtooth Parka from Carhartt really works. Perfectly structured and ruggedly handsome, it was pretty stiff out of the box. But now that it’s broken in, it’s still rugged but no longer rigid.

The Sawtooth is made with quick duck canvas, which is lighter but tougher than traditional sandstone duck. Pockets are bountiful inside and out, and there’s plenty of adjustability that lets you dial in the ideal fit. The strong, two-way zipper closure has a snap-button weather flap, and combined with triple-stitched, fully sealed seams there’s just no way inclement weather is getting in. Thinsulate insulation provides warmth without the weight, and to top off all that weather-resistance, it’s got Carhartt’s Storm Defender waterproof coating, which stops water but is somehow super-breathable.

The details and durability are typical Carhartt. But what’s got me truly appreciating the Quick Duck Sawtooth Parka is its $200 price tag. You could pay two or three (or four?) times that much for a parka from some trendy tech company or fancy fashion label, and it wouldn’t work as hard, last as long, or look any better than this. It’s available in black or classic Carhartt brown.—Jon Langston, Commerce Editor

[$200, carhartt.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!