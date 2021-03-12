Carson VP-842 Binoculars Get It

In the few months that I’ve owned them (shoutout to my fiancée for a great Christmas gift), the Carson VP-842 binoculars have become an absolute must-grab for any outdoor activity, especially hiking. Despite their bargain price point, they’re waterproof, offer high-quality optics, and deliver 8x magnification—that makes distant objects eight times larger than when viewed with your eyes alone. The focus wheel turns smoothly to quickly bring objects into sharp relief, and the view is always super crisp.

Although they have some heft, they’re compact enough to easily stow in a backpack, and they’re well worth the added weight while hiking, in my opinion. They’re even nice to have at home: I’ve developed a habit of standing on my balcony to observe planes, birds, clouds, and whatever else happens to pop into the sky above my apartment. With a good pair of binoculars like these, there’s just so much to see. — Michael Charboneau, Associate Editor

[$140; bhphotovideo.com]

