Cascade Mountain Tech Camping Chair

Have you ever sat in one of those flimsy camp or beach chairs for a few hours of great conversation, campfire enjoying or sunset watching in the outdoors, and when you got up, your back was stiff as a 2×4? Here’s a chair that you can bring anywhere that handles that issue with great back support on your next camping trip, beach day or day at the sports field at a very affordable price.

This durable chair is made of alloy steel and aluminum, so it’s not something you will use for a season and toss. At under 7 pounds, it’s light enough to carry a distance. And the back is made of mesh, so you won’t be sweating into the material in the summer. Plus, it’s low to the ground to keep you nice and close to that campfire.

It’s also compact enough to keep in your car on the regular. And while some outdoor chairs may be lighter, they take a few minutes to set up. This thing folds right out in a half a second and folds back up for easy use in your choice of four colors.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$38.49; cascademountaintech.com]

