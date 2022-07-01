Case Bowie Hunting Knife GET IT

Looking to add something unique to your workhorse knife kit? Look no further than the Bowie knife from Case. Part of the brand’s Presentation Knife collection, this thing is just the tool for everything from local weekend camping trips, week-long backcountry treks, and even everyday household chores in the garage or the yard. Built from True-Sharp stainless steel—a special high-carbon steel that holds its edge much longer than conventional steel—the 9.5-inch blade is razor-sharp and tough-as-nails, and the black synthetic handle is perfectly weighted and feels as solid in your hand as any other larger knife we’ve ever held.

The whole knife weighs in at 20 ounces, so it’s not overly heavy, but still packs that solid in-hand feel that you’d expect from a Bowie knife. It also comes in an ultra-high-quality genuine leather sheath that’s sure to last you a lifetime.

Made in Bradford, PA, this blade comes delivered in a two-piece presentation box, making it the perfect knife to gift to that devout outdoorsperson in your life, and the polished mirror taper ground blade and brass guard makes this the perfect addition to any collector’s kit. This is likely the first and last Bowie knife you’ll ever purchase.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$244.99; caseknives.com]

