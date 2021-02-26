Cat Stormer Boots GET IT

It’s been a rough patch of weather in the northeast for the last few weeks. These 11-inch high Stormer boots have been a lifesaver through all the snow, slush, and whatever you call the muck that’s left in the street after the town’s plows come by. We’ve used these while snow blowing, walking kids to the bus stop, or taking the dog out. The rubber build keeps your feet dry—but since they’re not insulated you’ll need a thick pair of socks for warmth. The gnarly outsole felt sure-footed in any condition.

When the snow’s falling we ran our pants over the boot, but also stuffed our jeans inside to run quick errands. Come spring these are flexible enough to wear while nailing landscaping chores, and you can hose the mud off when you’re done. Despite the heft, the rubber was surprisingly forgiving so walking in them didn’t require a long break-in process.—Sal Vaglica, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$125; catfootwear.com]

