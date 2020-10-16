Catalyst Apple Watch Impact Protection Case GET IT

While protection for your smartphone is basically a no-brainer upgrade—who doesn’t have a durable case and a peel-n-stick screen protector—some don’t think it’s necessary for smartwatches. It should be.

While your phone lives a cushy life, sitting on your desk at home, or stashed inside your pocket or bag, a watch is exposed. Out there in the world during your workouts and adventures.

We’ve been impressed with the Catalyst Impact Protection Case V2 For Apple Watch Series 5 & 4. The grippy, shockproof rubber case almost totally swallows the watch, shielding it from dings, bangs, and drops over 9 feet. The watch face is slightly recessed too, which helps, against wall scrapes.

The band is comfortable, breathable, and adds a nice width and heft over the tapered stock Apple band. The back is exposed so it won’t interfere with any readings the watch wants to take or wireless charging pads. Pair it with Catalyst’s sticky screen protector ($20) and you can rest easy your phone is totally protected.—Sal Vaglica, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$50; catalystlifestyle.com]

