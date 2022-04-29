Chaco x Thomas Rhett Z/1® Classic GET IT

If you’re planning any sort of camping trip near a body of water this spring or summer, we have the footwear you need. Introducing the Chaco x Thomas Rhett Z/1® Classic sandals. Just released this week, these are some of the best performing sandals we’ve slipped onto our feet in quite some time. Designed by country music superstar Thomas Rhett, these sandals are the ultimate footwear for just about all things outdoors.

Inspired by Rhett’s love for the Great Outdoors, they’re featured in two brand-new colorways (Brook Trout and Rainbow Trout). Taking nothing away from the highly dependable and capable Chaco Classic sandal, these sandals are built from only 8 component parts—simplicity in a tried-and-true design is the key.

The fully adjustable polyester jacquard webbing upper wraps cling to your feet in such a pleasant way. There’s absolutely no shifting or chafing, and these straps work perfectly in and out of the water. And the podiatrist-certified LUVSEAT™ PU footbed is perhaps the most durable and comfortable platforms we’ve ever seen from a sandal in the category, and all of this is grounded with a superb ChacoGrip™ rubber outsole for optimal performance where the rubber meets the road (or rocks, or sand).

And at the end of the day, you simply give ‘em a rinse, and they’re all ready for your next adventure. They come in men’s, women’s, and children’s sizes and styles, so you can get the whole crew outfitted for all your summertime camping trips. Not to mention that proceeds from each children’s sandal sale will be donated to Love One International and a donation will be made to Trout Unlimited, in support of two non-profit organizations that are near and dear to Thomas Rhett’s heart. This is a purchase you’ll most definitely feel good about.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$110; chacos.com]

