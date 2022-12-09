Chêne Zippered Knee Boot GET IT

There’s nothing we depend on more than a good pair of boots. In this case, it’s a warm, dry dependable boot for multiple uses that comes from a trusted duck hunting brand. Outside of a few regions of the country, we all need a good pair of boots. These are primarily designed for early season hunting, before full waders, when hunters are out doing prep, created out of a Chêne customer’s request to replicate the brand’s waders in a boot. The result is a comfortable boot with fantastic EVA midsole support and additional 7mm innersole that you can use for pretty much any cold weather outdoor activity from a hike through wet forests, coastal flooding to shoveling snow.

The liner is moisture wicking and there’s 3.5 mm neoprene insulation that keep feet dry. The tread pattern on the outsole gives great traction. Plus, they’re easy on and off with a full-length side zipper.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$200; chenegear.com]

