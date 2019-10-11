Chevy Teen Driver Technology Get More Info

I recently spent a weekend at A Tiny House Resort up in the Catskills, where I had the best glamping experience with my family. To get there, we drove the 2019 Chevrolet Traverse. Not because we needed seating for eight, a 310-horsepower V6, or 98.2 cubic feet of cargo space. Rather, we took the Traverse because as parents of young daughters, we wanted to see how modern technology is helping young adults become better drivers. Chevy Teen Driver Technology offers peace of mind by allowing parents to set limits on top speed and max audio volume. TDT also boasts the industry’s first “Buckle to Drive” feature, which disables the transmission and all dashboard controls (including the stereo) until all vehicle occupants are buckled in. For parents of soon-to-be drivers, that’s some serious peace of mind. — Jon Langston, Commerce Editor

[From $29,800; chevrolet.com]