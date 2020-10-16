Chrome Industries Civvy Messenger Tote GET IT

When packing for an outdoor excursion or urban adventure, the classic tote bag is making a statement in the daypack space these days. The convenience of the over-the-shoulder carry, with the added ease of access to all your gear, the tote serves so many situations perfectly.

And when it comes to crafting the highest quality carry equipment around, Chrome Industries has made one of the finest toes we’ve tossed over our shoulder. Enter the Civvy Messenger Tote. As a new addition to the Chrome Industries lineup, the Civvy wonderfully pairs the convenience of a classic messenger bag, with the best qualities of a tote. It’s versatile for everything from the farmer’s market down the street or the beach day with the kids.

It has a wide, zippered main opening with zippered security pocket inside for your valuables like your phone and wallet. It has a durable nylon shell and weatherproof tarp liner, so inclement weather won’t be an issue for your gear. It has the classic tote straps on top, as well as deployable cross-body stabilizing strap for added security when you’re on the move. Not to mention its protective laptop sleeve, as well as designated wet/dry compartments.

This thing has it all, and it’s a handsome addition to your everyday carry kit. If you need a new pack to get you through your daily routines, then we think you should consider something slightly different than your classic backpack. The Civvy Messenger Tote simply fits the bill.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$85; chromeindustries.com]

