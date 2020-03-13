Chubo Inox Gyutou 210mm Get It

The Inox, part of Chubo’s introductory line, is a damn-good chef knife. Multi-purpose doesn’t even scratch the surface. The Japanese-made knife cuts through potatoes like butter, gives an impressibly close chop on herbs and vegetables, and trims meat effortlessly. It’s a popular choice for line cooks as it’s incredibly sharp, stain resistant, and a breeze to maintain. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$125; chubo.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!