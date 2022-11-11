Ciele FLR Elite Jacket GET IT

It’s that time of year that even diehards start saying running sucks. Your toes and fingers are cold, it’s dark, wet, and generally miserable. Nothing is going to change that, but you can make it more enjoyable with gear that blocks wind, rain, and still breaths well. Ciele designed the new Elite Collection—including the FLR Jacket—as a lightweight yet burly barrier against excuses to not put on your running shoes and get out the door.

The FLR features a 10-denier, stretchy, bluesign® and OekoTex certified, recycled nylon 3-ply that’s equally waterproof as it is breathable. After testing, we view it as a hybrid windbreaker-raincoat, with a durable shell fabric, easy to adjust hood, back vents to dump heat and regulate temperature, inner compartment pockets to stow items securely, and fully taped seams.—Andy Cochrane, Men’s Journal contributor

[$400; cieleathletics.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!