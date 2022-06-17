Clarks Desert Coal GET IT

Before the Wu-Tang and other ionic 90s rappers brought Clarks into the lives of a plethora of adoring fans globally, Jamaica had already made Clarks the footwear of choice of artists, steppers and those who wanted to impress for decades. And, although the Clarks Wallabees are a supremely classic choice (as documented in legendary director Set Free Richardson’s campaign Clark & NY), Clarks Desert Boot has been the favorite for rude boys—not without reason, because these are really great boots.

We reviewed the the Desert Coal boot, an “elevated interpretation” of the Clarks Orginals Desert Boot. Subtle differences like a 3-eyelet lacing instead of 2 and a wedge heel with a slight lift, give the classic style a modern feeling. The sole is made with a supportive Forest Stewardship Council®-certified rubber, while the upper features a buttery soft premium Charles F Stead suede that breaks in quickly.

The simple design and constraint of the Desert Coal boot is a welcomed attribute in a word filled with over-designed clothing that doesn’t withstand time. Durable and comfortable, the versatile Desert Coal can accompany on everything from road trips to business trips to basecamp adventures. We highly recommend the Desert Coal for anyone looking for a long lasting, comfortable and sharp looking footwear.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[$160; clarksusa.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!