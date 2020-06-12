Clayton & Crume Natural Traditional Bifold Leather Wallet GET IT

There are some things that simply never go out of style. No matter how much time passes, tried-and-true iconic designs will surely maintain their place in the world. We think the classic leather bifold wallet falls right in the middle of this category. And the fine craftsman over at Clayton & Crume make perhaps the finest wallet we’ve ever used.

Handmade in Louisville, Kentucky from premium Horween full-grain leather and handstitched with artisanal precision and quality, this traditional bifold wallet is guaranteed to last you many many years. With a classic slot for cash, as well as room for several cards, this wallet is a work of handcrafted art, designed to fit your classic lifestyle. There aren’t many other ways we can describe this wallet, aside from beautiful.

As the brand states, “It’s the kind of wallet your grandfather carried for decades, finally slimmed up and done with a special C&C touch.” You can even get a complimentary monogram pressed right into the front (up to three letters) to truly make this wallet your own.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

$185; claytonandcrume.com]

