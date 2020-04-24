CleanWell Botanical Disinfecting Wipes and Sprays GET IT

Right about now, keeping life sanitized and free of germs is at the forefront of everybody’s mind. Things like hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes/sprays are all the buzz during this COVID-19 pandemic… it almost seems like you can’t get enough stocked up in your home.

And if you’ve been struggling to find just the right product to keep your space clean, then we’d like to suggest looking into CleanWell Botanical products. The company was founded by a father whose son had an immune disorder. When he realized that the chemicals in the household products they were using were actually making his son’s life more difficult, he knew there had to a better way.

CleanWell products are made entirely from plant-based active ingredients, they’re kid-safe, and they smell fantastic. With a full line of wipes, sprays, and hand sanitizers, we can’t think of a reason why these natural defenses against germs shouldn’t be on your shelves right now.

And the brand states, “CleanWell Botanical Disinfecting Wipes and Sprays are on the EPA’s List N ‘Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2.’ All products included on List N meet the EPA’s criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2 virus.”—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

Check product availability near you here.

[Prices vary; cleanwelltoday.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!