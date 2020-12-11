Gear

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Limited Artist Edition

Just set it and forget it: Emblazoned with a distinct pastoral illustration by Estonian artist Miriam Siim, this limited edition indoor greenhouse kit automatically waters, lights, and grows more than 50 different types of vegetables, fruits, herbs, flowers, and other plants 365 days a year.—Tom Samiljan, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$100; clickandgrow.com]

