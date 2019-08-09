Clorox Pool & Spa System

Fishing leaves out of the pool is the easy part—keeping it crystal clear means nailing its chemistry, which is a moving target that can shift from week to week. There are typically two ways to monitor the water’s pH and chlorine levels: Dip a test strip in the water, then match its colors to the back of the bottle they came in—which is hit or miss—or bring a water sample to a pool supply store. The Clorox Pool & Spa system simplifies the process with a free app. Dunk the test strip and then scan it with your smartphone’s camera for an instant diagnosis of what needs to be adjusted. The app then suggests specific Clorox’s add-ins that help with everything from raising or lowering the pH, tweaking chlorine levels, or clearing up cloudy water. We used it to open our pool this year and found it worked well. The app is intuitive to use and the Clorox supplies are easy to find at Wal-Mart. The app also has advice for bigger visible problems like algae: Answer a few questions on your phone’s screen to find out what to add. — Sal Vaglica, Senior Editor

[Free app, chemicals start at around $8; cloroxpool.com]