Coalatree Escalante Hammock

It’s officially hammock season. This means we can all exhale for a moment, lie down in between two trees, and simply relax and enjoy the summertime sun. And for this, the Coalatree Escalante Hammock fits the bill in a most pleasant way.

This ultra-lightweight and extremely packable hammock is made from highly durable (and strong) parachute nylon, measuring 4.5×8 feet in size, with a max weight limit of 450 pounds… all while weighing in at a mere 13 ounces.



While it does come in several different colorways, we think the Escalante print is oh-so representative of summertime chill time. If you’re looking to kick up your feet and sway in the summer breeze, this little hammock is sure to put a smile on your face (just before it gently rocks you to sleep).—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$59; coalatree.com]

