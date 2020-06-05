Coalatree Kachula Adventure Blanket GET IT

With summertime swiftly approaching, the outdoor advenutres are likely getting planned as we speak. Outdoor picnics, camping, road trips, hiking, and everywhere in between should be in the agenda as the world slowly begins reopen. And what better piece of gear to bring with you on all your excursions than a trusty adventure blanket? Well, Coalatree makes one of the best in the business. Enter, the Kachula Adventure Blanket. This blanket is so versatile, we can’t think of a reason not to have it with you everywhere you go this season.

It features a modular system equipped with snaps that can easily connect multiple blankets together and even convert into a sleeping bag. It also has a removable hood so you can treat it like a poncho, and it can be stuffed into the stash pocket to become a compact little travel pillow. Want more? It’s coated with an eco-friendly DWR finish, which means that if you spill your drink (or even encounter some rain), you can watch the liquids simply bed off the material—and if you spill food and get it muddy, washing off with water is a cinch.

When it comes always being prepared for outdoor adventures, it doesn’t get much more capable than the Kachula Adventure Blanket. As the brand states, it truly is the “Swiss Army Knife of blankets.”—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$79; coalatree.com]

