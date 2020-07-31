Coalatree Kachula Aventure Blanket GET IT

When the sun goes down after a warm summer day of adventures, the crisp and cool air is like nature’s air conditioner to chill you down after a full day outdoors. And sometimes, it can even get a bit chillier than you’d like. This is where an adventure blanket comes in to warm you up. And with the words “adventure blanket” right in the name, the Coalatree Kachula Adventure Blanket really does check all the boxes for adventures outside.

Made from 100-percent recycled materials (soft brushed nylon flannel top, and durable ripstop nylon bottom), this blanket has so many applications, we don’t even know where to begin. It can snap together to other Kachulas to create a massive blanket for multiple people, it can pack into its built-in pouch to become a comfy adventure pillow, and it can even act as an emergency poncho with its attached hood… this thing is built for whatever adventure you can throw at it (again, it’s in the name. Just saying.)

From the family picnic in the park, to the beachside campsite bonfire, to the outdoor festival, or even a vanlife staple, the Kachula Adventure Blanket from Coalatree is blanket that wears many hats (and it’s a blanket that you can even wear as a hat). This blanket is a summertime must-have for any fan of the outdoors.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$79; coalatree.com]

