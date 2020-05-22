Coco Loco Coconut Oil Zinc Stick GET IT

The temps are heating up all around the country right about now, as summertime approaches. So, it’s imperative that you get yourself into some skin protection for those wonderful summer outings. This season, we couldn’t be more stoked on Coco Loco’s Coconut Oil Zinc Stick. With SPF 30, this little zinc stick packs a huge punch. It goes on clear without feeling overly oily (a huge win in our eyes), and it smells wonderful.

It’ll keep even the most sensitive skin protected throughout any outdoor adventure. They use non-nano zinc (meaning that it’s reef and ocean friendly), as well as organic calendula and coconut oil, which will keep your skin hydrated and feeling great.

For your spring and summertime sunblock arsenal, Coco Loco Coconut Oil Zinc Stick should be in your beach bag.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor



[$11.99; Cocolocoproducts.com]

