Cooper & Thief x Recreation Center Carafe Set

With this collaboration between Cooper & Thief and Recreation Center, you can support a local artist and try a distinctive sauvignon blanc unlike any you’ve tried before. It’s a cheeky wine, having been aged for three months in añejo tequila barrels. That process gives it a kick (and not just in alcohol percentage: 16.5%). There’s a hint of heat and acidity that complement the more classic citrus and fruit elements. The carafe set is just as special, playing off the idea of traditional Mexican Talavera-style serving ceramics. The handmade, wheel-thrown cups make striking additions to your bar cart or kitchen, and have way more character than your typical glassware. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[Carafe Set, $175; recreationcentershop.com]

[Cooper & Thief Sauvignon Blanc, $29.99; cooperandthief.com]