COR Surf Changing Poncho GET IT

As the weather cools down, and we prepare for those frigid wintertime surf sessions, it’s of the utmost importance to prepare ahead of time. You need to warm up the car cabin, make sure you have a clean, dry towel readily available, and even go a step further and load up a jug of hot water for a post-surf thaw in the parking lot.

However, there’s one piece of surf gear that may just be the most handy (aside from your fullsuit and booties, of course), and that’s a high-quality changing poncho. And we think we may have just come across the finest example of this genius piece of surf gear: The COR Surf Changing Poncho.

This thing takes changing in the cold parking lot to whole new level with its highly absorbent and ultra-fast drying microfiber material (which remains pleasantly lightweight and uber soft, when compared to cotton… Even when wet). This thing keeps you warm, it keeps you dry, and it keeps you from flashing the entire beach when changing in/out of your wetsuit.

It comes in several colorways (and even in a kid’s size), so it’ll fit just about every personality in your life. For the surf bum in your family, this poncho is the perfect holiday gift idea.

Bonus: COR Surf is proud member of ‘1% for the Planet,’ so you can feel good about supporting a brand that keeps the well-being of Mother Earth in its ethos. —Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$44.99; corsurf.com]

