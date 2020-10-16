Cork Pops Legacy Wine Opener GET IT

Ever wondered how you can make opening a wine bottle a whole lot more fun? Add a low-pressure inert gas cartridge, that’s how. The Cork Pops Legacy Wine Opener not makes popping open that bottle of vino a delight, but it’s also the easiest solution we’ve ever tried.

Here’s how it works: You simply press the needle in the middle right down into the cork of the bottle, then you press the top of the opener and the cork amazingly pops out. It’s as simple as that. It’s designed to fit all traditional wine bottles, as well as flanged lip bottles. If you’re a wine enthusiast, this opener needs to be on your countertop. And even if you’re not, this nifty little device makes the perfect gift for the wine lover in your life.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$30; corkpops.com]

