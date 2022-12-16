Costa Del Mar Jose PRO Sun Glasses GET IT

Targeted at anglers, the Costa Del Mar Jose PRO sunglasses will appeal to anyone who spends a lot of time around water. Let’s start with the lenses: premium polarized glass offer rich, crisp tones with minimal glare. The 580 glass lenses are definitely a step up from plastic, with reasonable durability and surprisingly good scratch resistance. They offer an upscale alternative for standup paddle boarding, sea kayaking and—of course—fishing.

Second, the frame: The Jose PRO is grippier than other Costa Del Mar models, featuring temples that actually become stickier when wet. The mid-sized frames fit most faces well and offer plenty of protection from harsh direct and reflective light. Added bonus: The small hole in the ear pieces offer a convenient and secure place to attach a retainer cord or strap.—Conor Mihell, Men’s Journal contributor

[$264, costadelmar.com]

