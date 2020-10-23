Costa Ferg 580G Polarized Sunglasses GET IT

If you spend any time near the water, you know how taxing the glare from the sun can be on your eyes. This is where polarized shades come in crucial. And some of our favorite sunglasses that we’ve gotten our hands on this season were the Ferg from Costa. Their 580G polarized glass lenses are possibly the best lenses we’ve ever used for a full day on the fishing boat.

They are the lightest-weight glass lenses we’ve ever had on our face all day long. Boasting 20-percent thinner and 22-percent lighter than your average polarized lens, the weight felt like plastic lenses, with the optimal performance of glass. This was a very refreshing feeling. The frames are made for a wider fit, so they covered our whole face pleasantly well, yet they’re light and unobtrusive, while still feeling sturdy and of the highest quality.

We couldn’t really find anything we didn’t like about these sunglasses. The cherry on top is the scratch resistant nature of these glass lenses, which is a huge bonus for us and our on-the-go lifestyle. For anyone looking for their next pair of shades for on-the-water adventures, then look no further than the Costa Ferg with 580G lenses.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$279; costadelmar.com]

