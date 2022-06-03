Costa Reefton Pro Sunglasses GET IT

If you’ve ever hesitated on dropping big money on a pair of premium sunglasses, you’ve never tried the Costa Del Mar Reefton Pro. The large frame fits smaller than I first imagined, and effectively blocks out side light without impeding your field of view.

We tested the glass, green mirror lenses, whose performance can be summarized in two words: ridiculously sharp. (Plastic lenses are also available for added durability and less weight.) “The lenses really amplify underwater features,” added one tester after a sunny day of kayak touring. “These are the nicest polarized glasses I’ve ever worn, hands down.” —Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$338; costadelmar.com]

