Costa Tailwalker Polarized Sunglasses

Protecting your eyes during any outdoor activity should always be a top priority… especially while out on the water. And when we got our hands on a pair of the Costa Tailwalker Polarized sunglasses this season, we were blown away at how well they kept our eyes protected on a full-day offshore fishing trip.

And you know that fatigued feeling you inevitably have after a long day on the water, right? The polarized glass lenses on the Tailwalker wonderfully cut the glare from the ocean and simply felt so weightless (yet sturdy) on our face, leaving us feeling pleasantly refreshed and surprisingly energized after staring out to sea all day. This was a feeling that we’d never really felt before—even from some of the highest end polarized specs on the market. We were blown away.

They have a medium-fit frame with all-new adjustable locking-lever temple tips for all sizes of faces/heads, which was something we hadn’t ever thought we’d truly appreciate until we tried it on the Tailwalker. Not to mention the styling of this thoughtful design simply looks so fresh. We’ve found these to be our new go-to shades for everything from trips to the beach, to excursions to the snow, to afternoon walks through the neighborhood. They fit the bill in just about any situation, but they really shine when put to use on the water. If you spend any amount of time on the lake or near the ocean, then these sunglasses need to be in your kit.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$269; costadelmar.com]

