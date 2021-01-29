CRKT CEO Flipper GET IT

Are you very particular about your EDC? You need something cpmpact, lightweight, and unobtrusive, right? But most of all, you need something capable. Well, we just got our hand on the new CEO Flipper knife from CRKT, and we have to say: It checks all of the boxes, and more. Designed in Magdalena, New Mexico, by Richard Rogers, the CEO Flipper has such a nice, sturdy feel when opened, and an impressively sleek and unassuming stature when folded up in your pocket. It stays out of your way until you need it. To us, this is one of the most important features in our EDC products.

It opens buttery smooth (and fast) with a ball bearing pivot, has a wonderfully sharp carbon stainless steel blade, and it boasts an ultra-lightweight glass-reinforced nylon handle that feels so damn nice in-hand. This compact package all comes together to make one of the best, most-capable little blades we’ve ever had the privilege to test out. And at only $40, the EO Flipper is the bargain of the year for us thus far. If you’re an EDC enthusiast and can appreciate thoughtful and functional design, then this knife should be on your radar.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$39.99; crkt.com]

