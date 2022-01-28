CRKT Clever Girl Kukri GET IT

For extreme situations, you need the right tools. And when it comes to getting off the grid and fending for yourself, you only want to pack gear that you know you can depend on to do its job. This is where the new CRKT Clever Girl Kukri fixed-blade knife comes in clutch.

Designed by renowned knifemaker Austin McGlaun, the Clever Girl makes tackling arduous camp chores a pleasure. Its SK-5 carbon steel blade holds its edge tremendously, and it can cut, chop, and hack its way through just about anything. The Kukri-style blade adds power with each swing, and its G10 handle gives you just the right grip to be confident that it’ll never slips when it matters most.

Its corrosion-resistant black coating is superb, and its belt clip is sturdy and ever-so useful while in the field when you need a trusty at a moment’s notice. Having this blade at your hip while off the grid gives you peace of mind that whatever you come across on your excursion can be handled in an efficient manner. This is the type of feeling that makes for wonderful sleep surrounded by Mother Nature. This is the next piece of outdoor gear you need to add to your kit.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$102; crkt.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!