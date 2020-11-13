CRKT Crossbones GET IT

For anything EDC, it doesn’t get more innovative than the trusted crew at CRKT. And one of the latest blades we’ve gotten our hands on is the Crossbones, designed by Jeff Park out of Hawaii.

This knife has such a minimal, beautiful, and unique design. It’s the type of EDC that you barely notice you have with you, but you’re so happy when you a task comes along and you have the right tool for the job. Designed for everything from cutting food to opening packages, this thing checks just about every box we can think for a minimal piece of EDC. It has a very handsome satin finish with brushed aluminum, as well as an attractive two-tone handle. The blade measures at just over 3.5 inches, and it weighs only 2.4 ounces.

For the EDC enthusiast in your life, the Crossbones is a home-run goft idea. It’s likely something they’ve never seen before, and it’ll certainly blow them away with its thoughtful design. When it comes to EDC, you can’t go wrong with anything from CRKT, but we think that the Crossbones just might be our favorite we’ve tested this season.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$115; crkt.com]

