CRKT Minimalist Spear Point

For a small fixed-blade knife, we just got introduced to one of the best performers you can find on the market right now—and at one of the best price points we’ve ever seen. Check out the CRKT Minimalist Spear Point. This ultra-compact stonewashed little powerhouse measures in at only 5.2 inches total, and weighs a mere 2.1 ounces. The name hits the nail on the head, as this little blade gives you minimalist features for optimal capability in the field.

And this thing is durable. From prying up nails from the backyard fence, to shaving kindling in the backcountry, to assisting you on all your go-to fishing needs, to slicing into all those amazon boxes on your front porch… this mighty little blade is always there for your not-so-small tasks. It boasts a really nice resin-infused fiber handle (that simply looks so-damn good), and it comes standard with an ultra-durable thermoplastic sheath for easy transport. This is badass little blade that can’t be beat for under $40.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$36; crkt.com]

