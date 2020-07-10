CRKT Provoke GET IT

The right tool for the job is essential for getting proper work done. And not many brands know this quite as well as the fine crew at Columbia River Knife and Tool (CRKT). And recently they dropped a brand new design from the “mad scientist” Joe Caswell out of Newbury Park, CA: The Provoke.

This thoughtfully designed karambit knife takes much of its inspiration from ancient design with a modern-day twist. It’s the first ever knife to use CRKT’s Kinematic technology (i.e. it stays properly and unobtrusively tucked away, but springs into action swiftly when you need it most). Opening up lightning fast with the push of a thumb, the black oxide-finished hawkbill-style blade is made from premium D2 steel, which is highly durable and boasts impressive edge retention.

This tool was made for serious application, and also features another “world’s first” when it comes to clip design. Th clip sits almost 100-percent flush with the handle, and is activated with a very slight push of the thumb. It’s really a beautiful design that needs to be held in-hand to truly be appreciated.

If you’re looking for a tool that’ll suit endless situations in the field, then the Provoke should be in your kit. It’s a unique design that’s specifically made for countless instances where underperformance is simply not an option.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$199.99; crkt.com]

