CRKT Stylus GET IT

When it comes to EDC, many of us are very particular about what we bring along with us everywhere we go. It has to fit just right in the pocket, be unobtrusive, and simply work when you need it to. (It also doesn’t hurt if looks really nice, as well.) Enter the Stylus from the trusted folks at CRKT.

Designed by world renowned knife designer, Ken Onion, the Stylus is that simple breath of fresh air when it comes to EDC. It’s remarkably simple, yet thoughtfully designed and engineered to make for one our favorite blades to tackle our daily needs. It features an aluminum handle for reduced weight (without compromising strength), an assisted opening flipper to pop this badboy open in a flash, and a blade forged from Sandvik 12C27 steel for optimal edge retention.

Again, we can’t reiterate enough that the impressive 2.1-ounce weight of this capable knife, paired with its smooth, sleek design makes for one of the finest packages we’ve seen in a while—and at a price point fit for any budget.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$69.99; crkt.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!