Cuisinart 4 Quart Deep Fryer

As far as convection ovens—sorry, we mean air fryers—have come, nothing replicates restaurant-quality food cooked in scalding hot oil. While it’s not spa food, treats fried in oil that’s kept at the right temperature doesn’t absorb nearly as much grease as you’d expect. Instead of fussing with the burner under a Dutch oven, we like a dedicated fryer like the CDF-200. It has one large basket, instead of two smaller ones, so you can dunk bulkier food and simple dials (one handles temp, the other is a timer) that makes controlling the heat easy—though you still have to account for temp drops as you add in new food. A stay-cool lid keeps splatters down while still letting steam escape.

—Sal Vaglica, Senior Editor

[$100; cuisinart.com]

