Dakine Mission Surf DLX Wet/Dry 32L Backpack

The roll-top dry-bag style backpacks on the market the last few years are awesome for keeping your gear dry from the elements or just your own wet gear. But should you need your fin key, you might have to crawl inside the bag, past your fins, towel and bag of granola. They’re also not particularly streamlined.

Dakine does function very well and the Mission DLX has separate pouches to keep your gear organized enough to find it when you need it. Drop your gear in the separate seam-sealed wet-dry pouches and you don’t need a headlamp to find your sunglasses… “They’re in here somewhere!” It has fleece-lined sunglass and dedicated wax pockets, plus it has a great profile and wears super comfortable. It’s an ideal every-day bag. Lifetime warranty.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$130; dakine.com]

