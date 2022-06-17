Dakine Ulua 60L Fish Pack GET IT

Unlike a fire pit or a headlamp, there are certain pieces of gear that are designed for a very specific user. And that market may be pretty excited about it because no one has gone to such great lengths to get the gear dialed ever before. This might be the case with the new ULUA 60L Fish Pack from Dakine, the ultimate backpack for your river or bank fisherman who is trekking out to his or her spot—think hiking to a salmon stream or walking out a rocky point in New England.

The ULUA is a good sized, fully waterproof pack of tear resistant Cordura Nylon that has a place for everything. Carry your gear in the two outer compartments, and hang tons tackle and four rods (or sand stakes) from the outer attachment points and adjustable rod slots. Then haul out up to 35 pounds of catch in the cooler compartment featuring 20mm closed-foam cell insulation.

Now if you’re going to be moving all this gear, you’re going to need a well-structured pack with good support. This features Ergonomic Shoulder straps with Load lifters and sternum, ergonomic waist belt with quick access pocket, reinforced bottom and extra padded back panel. With YKK #10 corrosion proof zippers and a threaded drain plug, you’re good angling on your feet all day. Because, if the fish are biting, you don’t want to leave for any reason.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$330; dakine.com]

