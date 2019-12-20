Damen + Hastings Men’s Dearborn Bifold Wallet With Removable Money Clip Get It

Damen + Hastings takes a solution-focused approach to men’s accessories. Form never gets in the way of function of their ties, jewelry, hats, and small leather goods. They’re all well-made, but we particularly love the Dearborn Bifold Wallet. Streamlined to optimize capacity with four RFID-protected credit card slots and an ID window, the full-grain leather Dearborn organizes our essentials into two sections for fast, easy access. The removable money clip is just genius for when we want to lighten our EDC load. It comes in black with a grey interior, or navy/brown. — Jon Langston, Commerce Editor

[$29; was $36; damenandhastings.com]

