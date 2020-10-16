Danner Jag GET IT

There’s no reason modern hiking boots can look as good as they feel. The Danner Jag was a staple back in the ’80s and they’ve revived the look today, but with all the modern attributes.

The style is timeless, a throwback to when life and trails were simple. But wether you’re bouldering, doing a quick Sunday morning loop or hopping off a train into a new European city, this is a very versatile boot with a great aesthetic. Danner is an American heritage brand that got their start outfitting loggers in the Pacific Northwest and used their experience to create quality boots. The lightweight Jag has the comfort of a trail sneaker but features cushioning EVA midsole, waffle outsole, waterproof membrane, breathable mesh lining and that rugged toe for years of kicking rocks.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$170; danner.com]

