Danner Ridge Smores Boots

I’ll admit it has been far too long since I had a new pair of leather boots in the closet. My years-old pair have a nice patina, but they soak up rain like a sponge and are in serious need of some new insoles. That makes the new Danner Ridge Smores I’ve been wearing for the past week a major upgrade in just about every way. A tough Vibram outsole delivers sure grip in wet conditions, the Ortholite insole feels comfy underfoot, and the leather and waxed canvas upper keeps my feet nice and warm and looks great, too. Plus, the boots are built with a Gore-Tex lining to block out the rain—no wet socks here. —Michael Charboneau, Contributor

[$380; danner.com]

