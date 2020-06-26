Danner x Topo Designs Mountain Pack GET IT

Getting out on the trail this summer is surely going to be one of the hottest outdoor activities. Keeping your distance from crowds, and venturing off into the wilderness will be that breath of fresh air that we all certainly need these days. And for all this trail time, a good backpack is a must-have. Danner makes some of the best outdoor gear in the business, and their new Danner x Topo Designs Mountain Pack simply screams summertime adventures. Teaming up with the Colorado-based Topo Designs (also well-known for their simple, functional, high-quality, and beautiful outdoor gear), Danner and Topo put together some gear that’s as attractive as it is functional in the field.

With a drawstring cinch closure for the main compartment, breathable mesh back panel, sternum strap and removable waist strap, internal sleeve for up to 15-inch laptop, this simple design has everything you need for day hikes or urban exploring (all while looking ever-so bold and stylish with exclusive Topo Designs colorway).

With so many packs on the market today, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. We suggest taking a good look into the one that stands out from the crowd (and the Danner X Topo Designs Mountain Pack does exactly that).—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$189; danner.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!