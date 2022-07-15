Db Journeys Djärv Single Surfboard Bag GET IT

An adjustable boardbag? What a novel idea. Have you ever tried to stretch a 9-foot sock onto a 10-foot board? Or have you ever toted your twinny in a longer day bag made for a 6’2″? Neither one is a good look. The young Norwegian travel company, Db Journeys, has figured this out with the Djärv, which can fit any single board from a 5’3″ Mini Simmons to a 6’4″ step-up and not have excess dragging behind you or getting caught in the hatchback every time you put it in the car.

First and foremost, this bag will protect your board—the main function of any board bag—with 10mm PU foam on both sides with an extra 2mm of EVA foam padding in the nose and tail. Your board will be safe and the GRS is certified 100-percent recycled material, in the name of sustainability.

It’s also not a bad groundpad, should you have to sleep on it. There’s an exterior pocket big enough to hold fins, leash, and trunks. It features a simple, but sturdy adjustable/removable shoulder strap. Now, here comes the ingenuity. You can adjust the length by folding over excess room in the tail and strapping it to the hooks, so it is the same size as your board. And when the bag isn’t in use, it can be rolled up and secured by the straps.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$199; dbjourneys.com]

