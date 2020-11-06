Deckers Lab K-ST 21 GET IT

If you’ve been looking for something to get you excited about working out or simply getting outdoors again, then we just might have the next piece of footwear you need to look into. The Deckers Lab K-ST 21 street sneakers employ integrated kinetic suspension technology for a truly unique and surprisingly capable set of shoes for any outdoor workout or stroll through the city.

As the brand states, this shoe is less of a shoe and more of a piece of equipment. And after spending a weekend doing everything from trips to the griocery store, to a jog through the neighborhood, to a short hike on the local trail, we’d have to agree that the “equipment” designation hits the nail on the head.

Here’s how they work: The kinetic suspension tech infused in this shoe turns force into propulsion. It all starts right in the heel, and then swiftly transfers that downward energy into forward momentum. It feels like a subtle boost with each and every step thanks to the Carbon Bow Technology suspension system which transfers all that energy into the toe box. Whichever way you slice it, the K-ST 21 simply helps you perform at your peak with a unique feel that is ever-so pleasant to wear.

With so many applications for a shoe of this sophistication, we think that the K-ST 21 is the perfect gift for that active loved one in your life, or even for someone who carries a deep appreciation for innovative tech. These shoes will turn heads and start conversations, no doubt.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$199; deckersxlab.com]

