In honor of the legendary Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, we’d like to introduce you to the latest capsule from the stylish crew at Devereux: The Peachy Capsule.

Paying tribute to southern hospitality and style, the Peachy Capsule is exactly what you need right now if you’re a golf enthusiast. From their Augusta FC and Tiger Polo Shirts, to the crew neck and hooded sweatshirts, to their eclectic range of accessories like their headcovers, golf towels, and even a Peachy candle with an aroma that encapsulates this wonderful part of the country… everything in this capsule is unique in a very southern way.

For that golf fanatic in your life, anything from this line would make the ultimate gift, and if your a true fan of the Maters Tournament, you can’t go wrong with any piece in the Peachy Capsule from Devereux.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[Prices Vary ; dvrxthreads.com]

