Devereux Pickleball Collection

Pickleball anyone? It’s no secret that the growing popularity of this paddle sport is taking the country by storm. Everyone from pre-teens to twilight seniors are getting in on the pickleball action. And what’s not to love? The game is as addicting as ping pong, and as thrilling as tennis. If you’ve never given the Pickleball paddle a swing, then we suggest you get kitted out with the freshest pickleball gear, and hit the court. And Devereux’s pickleball collection has just about everything you need to get your game on—in striking fashion.

From there Good Vibes Vapor Paddle (by Harrow Sports), to multiple polos in vibrant colorways, to a line of tees, hats, a headband, and even Good Vibes socks. From head to toe, you’ll be the sharpest looking player on the court, guaranteed. The retro styling is the perfect catalyst for having a great time with your friends, but that’s certainly not to take anything away from the quality of the products themselves. These threads are built impressively by the fine team at Devereux.

With a mantra that prioritizes individual style and colorful personalities, Devereux makes some of the best good-times-inspired gear that we’ve ever gotten or hands on. If pickleball is on your radar at any capacity this season, then you need to browse through the whole collection. It’s a one-stop-shop for any pickleball enthusiast, and any of this gear makes the perfect gift for that pickleball lover in your life.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[Prices Vary; dvrxthreads.com]

