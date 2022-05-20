DFND Recover Rx Compression Tights GET IT

Are you consistently feeling sore and tight after an intense workout? While many of us might actually wear these after-affects as a badge of honor, we feel that proper recovery is key to longevity and simply getting back in the game ASAP. Enter the DFND Recover Rx Compression Tights.

Now, we must preface with the note that these are not meant to be worn while working out. These tights are specifically designed to be utilized 3-5 hours post-workout, and even during sleep. Featuring the brand’s remarkable circular knit fabric, these tights will maximize blood flow giving you optimum muscle containment which ultimately minimizes swelling and relieves soreness. (We’d have to give that claim a firm nod in accuracy.)

After running nearly 10 miles in soft sand on the coast, we would typically be wobbling like a baby deer for a couple of days after. After one 9.5-mile stint, we got home and did our routine stretching, and mild icing… followed by throwing these badboys on for the night. The results were noticeable the next morning, and our legs felt significantly more energized than we would have expected from a solution so simple. Even if you suffer from any sort of lower body injury, the brand claims that it’ll speed up recovery time for trauma.

They feature really well-designed flat-lock seams for no chafing, and the waistband is as comfy as any activewear we’ve ever used. For us, these are a no-brainer when it comes to our daily recovery. They’re simple, comfortable, affordable, and just so-damn functional for our active lifestyle. These are the perfect addition to your “summertime active pursuit” kit.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$115; dfndusa.com]

