Diamond Dog DiamondClad Tempered Glass Screen Protector Get It

When you’re dropping a good chunk of change on a smartphone, it pays to invest in the proper gear to protect it. Diamond Dog’s tempered glass screen protector preserves the gleaming, scratch-free surface of your phone without degrading its clarity and feel. Application is blessedly a breeze: Snap the install tray on the front of your phone, use the wet and dry wipe to clean the screen, then use the included sticker to remove any dust and fibers before lining up the screen protector with the tray for precise alignment, pressing from the center out to remove any air bubbles. You’ll gain peace of mind and a pristine-looking phone that’ll last until your next upgrade. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$30; mydiamonddog.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!