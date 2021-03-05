DoggieLawn GET IT

If you’re a dog owner, then you know quite well how frustrating it can be to come home from work (or even wake up in the morning) and see a messy accident covering your kitchen floor. While it’s difficult to fault the dog (after all, when you gotta go, you gotta go), and there are several mediocre solutions that have been on the market for decades (e.g. various pee pads, etc.), DoggieLawn is by far the best accident solution we’ve ever tried for our pup.

Why? It’s real grass. Even better, it’s their specially formulated, hydroponically grown grass that is specifically designed for potty breaks. It weighs less than normal sod, so it’s easy to move, and it’s still ultra-durable and doesn’t die with every soiling. Use it indoors, on the balcony, on your porch, in the backyard, or do what we do, and move it around wherever you need it. (It really is that convenient.) And our favorite part is that simply looks nicer than any potty solution we’ve tried. Like a little potty oasis for your furry companion.

Our pup took to it right away, did a couple sniffs, did the whole “circle thing” that dogs do, and then simply did his business. And even if you’re dog does not take to it out of the box, they include a doggie pheromone to add a little extra incentive for them to mark their territory there. They come is several sizes for all types of dogs, they ship free, and they even have subscription offerings so you can get new grass delivered on a schedule.

While we typically leave the DoggieLawn outside, we simply move it indoors when we’ll be gone for several hours, and even throughout the night. It does not smell, it does not leak… it simply does it’s one job remarkably well.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[Starting at $26; doggielawn.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!