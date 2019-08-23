Don Q’s Double Aged Sherry Cask Finish Rum Get It

When I first had Don Q’s Double Aged Sherry Cask Finished Rum, I was curious as to how the Spanish Oloroso Sherry undertones would interact with Puerto Rican rum. The answer is beautifully. The mahogany-colored spirit is smooth and bright, with spice and some warmth. Its complexity, and the way it sits on the tongue, is in part thanks to the rum’s first stint in American white oak barrels, before the year it spends in sherry casks. I haven’t used it in any mixed drinks, though Don Q says it goes well in spirit-forward concoctions. I tend to pour it over ice, then put the bottle in a hard-to-reach place, since it goes down a little too easily. — Marjorie Korn, Senior Editor

[$50; donq.com]