Dragon Excursion X LL

High-quality eyewear for winter mountain excursions is one of the most crucial pieces of gear that any backcountry skier or splitboarder can carry with them. When it comes to spending hours upon hours, skinning through crystal white powder, your visibility just has to be spot on. This is why we chose to invest in the latest and greatest offering from the brilliant minds over at Dragon: The Excursion X LL shades.

Made with injection molded plant-based resin, the Excursion X LL is part of the brand’s Glacia duo in their revamped Cross Performance (XP) lineup. They feature removable sideshields (so they can go from the hill to the beach seamlessly), and they even feature an adjustable leash and interchangeable cable temples so you can further secure these puppies to your face for added comfort and a more stable fit. Their color-optimized lens with 100% UV protection (“Lumalens”) will to keep your eyes safe from the glare and do nothing but keep visual hindrances out of your way.

If you’re to purchase one do-it-all pair of shades this season, then the Dragon Excursion X LL will handle whatever situation you put them in. —Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$239; dragonalliance.com]

